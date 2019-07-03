WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Anisimova VS K.Plíšková
24 September 2019 Starting from 13:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Amanda Anisimova - Karolína Plíšková
WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Amanda Anisimova and Karolína Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Amanda
Anisimova
Anisimova
United States
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age18
WTA ranking29
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur
3
6
3
A.Anisimova
✓
6
3
6
WTA San Jose
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Anisimova
7
5
4
S.Zheng
✓
5
7
6
WTA San Jose
Singles
2nd Round
A.Anisimova
✓
6
6
M.Brengle
2
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Anisimova
4
5
M.Linette
✓
6
7
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Anisimova
✓
6
6
S.Cirstea
3
3
View more matches
Karolína
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.86
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age27
WTA ranking2
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Final
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
P.Martic
3
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Semifinal
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
3
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Plíšková
✓
6
4
6
S.Kenin
4
6
1
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková
✓
6
7
P.Hercog
3
5
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
J.Konta
✓
61
6
7
K.Plíšková
77
3
5
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
01/09/2019
US Open 2019 - Johanna Konta edges past Karolina Pliskova to reach first US Open quarter-final
US Open
08/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019 - Karolina Pliskova falls in marathon against Karolina Muchova
Wimbledon women