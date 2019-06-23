WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova VS S.Kenin
23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - Sofia Kenin
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Sofia Kenin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
Pavlyuchenkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age28
WTA ranking41
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
Final
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
3
WTA Osaka
Singles
Semifinal
A.Kerber
3
3
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Doi
2
2
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
7
K.Bertens
1
5
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
D.Yastremska
3
1
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
View more matches
Sofia
Kenin
Kenin
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking20
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Final
S.Kenin
✓
64
6
6
S.Stosur
77
4
2
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Semifinal
A.Blinkova
62
6
1
S.Kenin
✓
77
4
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Kenin
✓
7
6
J.Paolini
5
1
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
K.Zavatska
4
2
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
L.Siegemund
4
2
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more