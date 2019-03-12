WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round

A.Sevastova VS C.McHale

23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Court 2
User comments

LIVE - Anastasija Sevastova - Christina McHale

WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anastasija Sevastova and Christina McHale live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anastasija Sevastova
Anastasija
Sevastova
LatviaLatvia
  • Height (m)
    1.69
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
18
Previous matches
Christina McHale
Christina
McHale
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
100
Previous matches
