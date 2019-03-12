WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
A.Sevastova VS C.McHale
23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 2
Follow the Tennis match between Anastasija Sevastova and Christina McHale live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anastasija
Sevastova
Sevastova
Latvia
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age29
WTA ranking18
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
A.Sevastova
4
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
I.Swiatek
6
1
3
A.Sevastova
✓
3
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Bouchard
3
3
A.Sevastova
✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Sevastova
63
77
4
S.Kuznetsova
✓
77
64
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang
✓
77
6
A.Sevastova
65
2
Christina
McHale
McHale
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age27
WTA ranking100
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
67
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
79
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
C.McHale
✓
6
6
G.Minnen
2
4
WTA Washington
Singles
2nd Round
C.McNally
✓
6
1
6
C.McHale
3
6
3
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
C.McHale
✓
6
4
7
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
6
5
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
H.Dart
✓
4
6
6
C.McHale
6
4
4
