WTA Wuhan
Singles | Final
A.Sabalenka VS A.Riske
28 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Optics Valley International Tennis Center
LIVE - Aryna Sabalenka - Alison Riske
WTA Wuhan - 28 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Aryna Sabalenka and Alison Riske live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 28 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Aryna
Sabalenka
Sabalenka
Belarus
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking13
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
5
4
A.Sabalenka
✓
7
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Rybakina
3
6
1
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
1
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
711
K.Bertens
1
69
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
D.Collins
1
0
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
A.Sasnovich
1
2
Alison
Riske
Riske
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age29
WTA ranking32
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Semifinal
A.Riske
✓
7
7
P.Kvitová
5
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Riske
✓
6
6
E.Svitolina
1
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
Q.Wang
2
1
A.Riske
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Riske
✓
2
77
6
M.Puig
6
65
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
6
3
3
A.Riske
✓
4
6
6
