WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Sabalenka VS D.Collins
23 September 2019 Starting from 13:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Aryna Sabalenka - Danielle Collins
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Aryna Sabalenka and Danielle Collins live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Aryna
Sabalenka
Sabalenka
Belarus
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking13
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
A.Sasnovich
1
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Martic
✓
7
5
6
A.Sabalenka
5
7
4
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko
1
2
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sabalenka
3
63
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
3
6
6
V.Azarenka
6
3
4
View more matches
Danielle
Collins
Collins
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking35
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
V.Williams
5
65
D.Collins
✓
7
77
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
4
6
6
D.Collins
6
3
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
D.Collins
✓
6
4
6
P.Hercog
3
6
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
D.Collins
6
63
2
K.Siniaková
✓
4
77
6
WTA San Jose
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng
✓
6
6
D.Collins
2
0
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
25/01/2019
Tennis news - Traumatised Petra Kvitova doubted she would ever be back in Slam contention
Australian Open