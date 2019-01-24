WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Sabalenka VS D.Collins

23 September 2019 Starting from 13:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Aryna Sabalenka - Danielle Collins

WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Aryna Sabalenka and Danielle Collins live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna
Sabalenka
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
13
Previous matches
Danielle Collins
Danielle
Collins
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
35
Previous matches
