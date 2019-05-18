WTA Wuhan
LIVE - Aryna Sabalenka - Kiki Bertens

WTA Wuhan - 25 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Aryna Sabalenka and Kiki Bertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna
Sabalenka
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
13
Kiki Bertens
Kiki
Bertens
NetherlandsNetherlands
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
8
