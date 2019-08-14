WTA Wuhan
Singles | Semifinal
A.Barty VS A.Sabalenka
27 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Optics Valley International Tennis Center
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Aryna Sabalenka
WTA Wuhan - 27 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
WTA ranking1
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty
✓
78
3
6
P.Martic
66
6
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
7
S.Kenin
3
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
C.Garcia
6
4
1
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
Q.Wang
✓
6
6
A.Barty
2
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
M.Sakkari
5
3
A.Barty
✓
7
6
View more matches
Aryna
Sabalenka
Sabalenka
Belarus
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking13
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Rybakina
3
6
1
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
1
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
711
K.Bertens
1
69
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
D.Collins
1
0
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
A.Sasnovich
1
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Martic
✓
7
5
6
A.Sabalenka
5
7
4
View more matches
