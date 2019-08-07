WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Barty VS C.Garcia
24 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Caroline Garcia
WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Caroline Garcia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
WTA ranking1
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
Q.Wang
✓
6
6
A.Barty
2
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
M.Sakkari
5
3
A.Barty
✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
L.Davis
2
62
A.Barty
✓
6
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
Z.Diyas
6
3
2
A.Barty
✓
1
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
2
4
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
6
Caroline
Garcia
Garcia
France
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age25
WTA ranking30
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
D.Kasatkina
2
2
C.Garcia
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic
✓
7
6
C.Garcia
5
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garcia
5
2
K.Mladenovic
✓
7
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
✓
6
4
7
T.Martincová
4
6
5
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
68
2
O.Jabeur
✓
710
6
