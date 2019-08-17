WTA Wuhan
Singles | 3rd Round

A.Barty VS S.Kenin

25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Optics Valley International Tennis Center
Match
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Sofia Kenin

WTA Wuhan - 25 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Sofia Kenin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ashleigh Barty
Ashleigh
Barty
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.66
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
1
Previous matches
Sofia Kenin
Sofia
Kenin
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
20
Previous matches
