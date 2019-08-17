WTA Wuhan
Singles | 3rd Round
A.Barty VS S.Kenin
25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Optics Valley International Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Ashleigh Barty - Sofia Kenin
WTA Wuhan - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ashleigh Barty and Sofia Kenin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ashleigh
Barty
Barty
Australia
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age23
WTA ranking1
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
C.Garcia
6
4
1
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
Q.Wang
✓
6
6
A.Barty
2
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
M.Sakkari
5
3
A.Barty
✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
L.Davis
2
62
A.Barty
✓
6
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
Z.Diyas
6
3
2
A.Barty
✓
1
6
6
View more matches
Sofia
Kenin
Kenin
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking20
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
6
4
65
S.Kenin
✓
4
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
65
S.Kenin
✓
6
77
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Final
S.Kenin
✓
64
6
6
S.Stosur
77
4
2
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Semifinal
A.Blinkova
62
6
1
S.Kenin
✓
77
4
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Kenin
✓
7
6
J.Paolini
5
1
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more