WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round

B.Pera VS K.Bertens

24 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Court 1
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Bernarda Pera - Kiki Bertens

WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Bernarda Pera and Kiki Bertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Bernarda Pera
Bernarda
Pera
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
71
Previous matches
View more matches
Kiki Bertens
Kiki
Bertens
NetherlandsNetherlands
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
8
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wildcard Bernarda Pera stuns third seed Barbora Strycova to move into Bronx quarters

WTA New York
21/08/2019

Tennis news - Karolina Pliskova sets up Eastbourne title clash with Angelique Kerber

Nature Valley International
28/06/2019

Home favourite Bertens sets up Rosmalen final with American Riske

WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
15/06/2019

Johanna Konta stuns Kiki Bertens to reach Rome final

WTA Rome
18/05/2019