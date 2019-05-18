WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
B.Pera VS K.Bertens
24 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Bernarda Pera - Kiki Bertens
WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Bernarda Pera and Kiki Bertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Bernarda
Pera
Pera
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking71
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
J.Brady
4
6
4
B.Pera
✓
6
3
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera
4
6
65
S.Stosur
✓
6
1
77
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
4
3
B.Pera
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Bolkvadze
✓
6
5
6
B.Pera
3
7
4
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Siniaková
✓
4
78
6
B.Pera
6
66
3
View more matches
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
7
K.Bertens
1
5
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
4
61
A.Tomljanovic
✓
6
77
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
J.Görges
✓
6
6
K.Bertens
2
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
5
4
K.Bertens
✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
4
2
K.Bertens
✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more