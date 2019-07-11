WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
C.Wozniacki VS S.Hsieh
23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Caroline Wozniacki - Su-Wei Hsieh
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Wozniacki and Su-Wei Hsieh live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Caroline
Wozniacki
Wozniacki
Denmark
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age29
WTA ranking17
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
C.Wozniacki
4
4
B.Andreescu
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
4
6
6
D.Collins
6
3
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
1
7
6
Y.Wang
6
5
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
C.Wozniacki
4
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
C.Wozniacki
6
3
4
I.Swiatek
✓
1
6
6
Su-Wei
Hsieh
Hsieh
Chinese Taipei
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)57
- Age33
WTA ranking33
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
3
6
2
E.Mertens
✓
6
1
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
G.Muguruza
6
61
1
S.Hsieh
✓
3
77
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Hsieh
4
3
N.Hibino
✓
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
✓
1
77
7
P.Hon
6
62
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
S.Hsieh
✓
6
3
6
R.Ozaki
1
6
3
