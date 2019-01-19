WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
Live
C.McHale
2
D.Yastremska
2
24 September 2019Court 2
LIVE - Christina McHale - Dayana Yastremska

WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Christina McHale and Dayana Yastremska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Christina McHale
Christina
McHale
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
100
Previous matches
Dayana Yastremska
Dayana
Yastremska
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
28
Previous matches
