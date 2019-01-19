WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
•Live
C.McHale
2
D.Yastremska
•
2
24 September 2019Court 2
LIVE - Christina McHale - Dayana Yastremska
WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Christina McHale and Dayana Yastremska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Christina
McHale
McHale
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age27
WTA ranking100
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Sevastova
6
3
3
C.McHale
✓
4
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
67
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
79
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
C.McHale
✓
6
6
G.Minnen
2
4
WTA Washington
Singles
2nd Round
C.McNally
✓
6
1
6
C.McHale
3
6
3
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
C.McHale
✓
6
4
7
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
6
5
View more matches
Dayana
Yastremska
Yastremska
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age19
WTA ranking28
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
65
2
D.Yastremska
✓
77
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
D.Yastremska
3
1
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
E.Svitolina
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
0
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
4
1
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Niculescu
4
6
2
D.Yastremska
✓
6
1
6
View more matches
