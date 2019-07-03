WTA Wuhan
Singles | 3rd Round
D.Yastremska VS K.Plíšková
25 September 2019 Starting from 13:00
Centre Court
WTA Wuhan - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dayana Yastremska and Karolína Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dayana
Yastremska
Yastremska
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age19
WTA ranking28
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
3
67
D.Yastremska
✓
6
79
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
65
2
D.Yastremska
✓
77
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
D.Yastremska
3
1
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
E.Svitolina
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
0
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
4
1
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
View more matches
Karolína
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.86
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age27
WTA ranking2
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Anisimova
3
3
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Final
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
P.Martic
3
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Semifinal
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
3
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Plíšková
✓
6
4
6
S.Kenin
4
6
1
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková
✓
6
7
P.Hercog
3
5
View more matches
