WTA Wuhan
Singles | 3rd Round

D.Yastremska VS K.Plíšková

25 September 2019 Starting from 13:00

Centre Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Dayana Yastremska - Karolína Plíšková

WTA Wuhan - 25 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Dayana Yastremska and Karolína Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Dayana Yastremska
Dayana
Yastremska
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
28
Previous matches
View more matches
Karolína Plíšková
Karolína
Plíšková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.86
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
2
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Zhengzhou Open: Karolina Pliskova beats Petra Martic in Zhengzhou to win her fourth title of 2019

WTA Zhengzhou
15/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Johanna Konta edges past Karolina Pliskova to reach first US Open quarter-final

US Open
01/09/2019

Wimbledon 2019 - Karolina Pliskova falls in marathon against Karolina Muchova

Wimbledon women
08/07/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Karolina Pliskova breezes past Monica Puig into third round

Wimbledon women
03/07/2019