WTA Wuhan
Singles | 3rd Round
D.Yastremska VS ...
25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Optics Valley International Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Dayana Yastremska - ...
WTA Wuhan - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dayana Yastremska and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dayana
Yastremska
Yastremska
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age19
WTA ranking28
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
3
67
D.Yastremska
✓
6
79
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
65
2
D.Yastremska
✓
77
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
D.Yastremska
3
1
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
E.Svitolina
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
0
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
4
1
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more