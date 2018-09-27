WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
E.Rybakina
✓
6
63
6
O.Jabeur
1
77
2
24 September 2019Court 2
Match
LIVE - Elena Rybakina - Ons Jabeur
WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elena
Rybakina
Rybakina
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking49
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina
✓
7
2
6
L.Zhu
5
6
0
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
3
E.Rybakina
1
1
A
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Final
E.Rybakina
2
0
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Semifinal
S.Peng
1
6
2
E.Rybakina
✓
6
3
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Rybakina
✓
6
3
7
V.Golubic
4
6
5
Ons
Jabeur
Jabeur
Tunisia
- Height (m)1.67
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age25
WTA ranking55
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
✓
4
6
6
D.Vekic
6
3
3
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
4
3
B.Pera
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
O.Jabeur
1
6
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
4
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
O.Jabeur
✓
3
6
6
A.Sasnovich
6
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
68
2
O.Jabeur
✓
710
6
