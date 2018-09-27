WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
E.Rybakina
6
63
6
O.Jabeur
1
77
2
24 September 2019Court 2
User comments

LIVE - Elena Rybakina - Ons Jabeur

WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elena Rybakina
Elena
Rybakina
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
49
Previous matches
Ons Jabeur
Ons
Jabeur
TunisiaTunisia
  • Height (m)
    1.67
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
55
Previous matches
