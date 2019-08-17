WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
Live
E.Mertens
1
S.Kenin
0
24 September 2019Court 1
LIVE - Elise Mertens - Sofia Kenin

WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elise Mertens and Sofia Kenin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elise Mertens
Elise
Mertens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
24
Previous matches
Sofia Kenin
Sofia
Kenin
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
20
Previous matches
