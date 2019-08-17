WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
•Live
E.Mertens
1
S.Kenin
•
0
24 September 2019Court 1
LIVE - Elise Mertens - Sofia Kenin
WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elise Mertens and Sofia Kenin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elise
Mertens
Mertens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age23
WTA ranking24
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
4
0
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
Semifinal
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Giorgi
4
3
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
3
6
2
E.Mertens
✓
6
1
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
W.Osuigwe
3
1
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
Sofia
Kenin
Kenin
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking20
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
65
S.Kenin
✓
6
77
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Final
S.Kenin
✓
64
6
6
S.Stosur
77
4
2
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Semifinal
A.Blinkova
62
6
1
S.Kenin
✓
77
4
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Kenin
✓
7
6
J.Paolini
5
1
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
K.Zavatska
4
2
