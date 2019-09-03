WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
•Live
G.Muguruza
•
3
E.Svitolina
2
24 September 2019Centre Court
LIVE - Garbiñe Muguruza - Elina Svitolina
WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Garbiñe Muguruza and Elina Svitolina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Garbiñe
Muguruza
Muguruza
Spain
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age25
WTA ranking26
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng
3
2
G.Muguruza
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
G.Muguruza
6
61
1
S.Hsieh
✓
3
77
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske
✓
2
6
6
G.Muguruza
6
1
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Keys
✓
64
77
6
G.Muguruza
77
65
4
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
B.Haddad Maia
✓
6
6
G.Muguruza
4
4
View more matches
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking3
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
4
3
A
M.Bouzková
✓
6
4
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
E.Svitolina
✓
6
6
D.Jakupovic
3
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
4
6
E.Svitolina
4
6
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Putintseva
6
1
65
E.Svitolina
✓
3
6
77
US Open women
Singles
Semifinal
E.Svitolina
3
1
S.Williams
✓
6
6
View more matches
