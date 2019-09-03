WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
G.Muguruza
3
E.Svitolina
2
24 September 2019Centre Court
LIVE - Garbiñe Muguruza - Elina Svitolina

WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Garbiñe Muguruza and Elina Svitolina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Garbiñe Muguruza
Garbiñe
Muguruza
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
26
Previous matches
Elina Svitolina
Elina
Svitolina
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
3
Previous matches
