WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
S.Hsieh
2
65
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
77
24 September 2019Court 1
LIVE - Su-Wei Hsieh - Svetlana Kuznetsova
WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Su-Wei Hsieh and Svetlana Kuznetsova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Su-Wei
Hsieh
Hsieh
Chinese Taipei
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)57
- Age33
WTA ranking33
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki
77
1
2
S.Hsieh
✓
62
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
3
6
2
E.Mertens
✓
6
1
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
G.Muguruza
6
61
1
S.Hsieh
✓
3
77
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Hsieh
4
3
N.Hibino
✓
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
✓
1
77
7
P.Hon
6
62
5
Svetlana
Kuznetsova
Kuznetsova
Russia
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age34
WTA ranking65
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
1
Y.Putintseva
1
0
A
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn
✓
7
6
S.Kuznetsova
5
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Final
S.Kuznetsova
5
65
M.Keys
✓
7
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
2
4
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Plíšková
6
62
3
S.Kuznetsova
✓
3
77
6
