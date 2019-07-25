WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
S.Hsieh
2
65
S.Kuznetsova
6
77
24 September 2019Court 1
Follow the Tennis match between Su-Wei Hsieh and Svetlana Kuznetsova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Su-Wei Hsieh
Su-Wei
Hsieh
Chinese TaipeiChinese Taipei
  • Height (m)
    1.69
  • Weight (Kg)
    57
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
33
Svetlana Kuznetsova
Svetlana
Kuznetsova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    34
WTA ranking
65
