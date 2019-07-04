WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round

K.Siniaková VS E.Mertens

23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Court 1
LIVE - Katerina Siniaková - Elise Mertens

WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Katerina Siniaková and Elise Mertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Katerina Siniaková
Katerina
Siniaková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
38
Previous matches
View more matches
Elise Mertens
Elise
Mertens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
24
Previous matches
View more matches

