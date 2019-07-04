WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
K.Siniaková VS E.Mertens
23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 1
LIVE - Katerina Siniaková - Elise Mertens
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Katerina Siniaková and Elise Mertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Katerina
Siniaková
Siniaková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age23
WTA ranking38
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Siniaková
6
5
0
V.Golubic
✓
4
7
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
3
E.Rybakina
1
1
A
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
✓
7
6
K.Siniaková
5
2
WTA New York
Singles
Semifinal
M.Linette
✓
77
6
K.Siniaková
63
2
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Siniaková
✓
4
78
6
B.Pera
6
66
3
View more matches
Elise
Mertens
Mertens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age23
WTA ranking24
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
Semifinal
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
E.Mertens
4
1
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Giorgi
4
3
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
3
6
2
E.Mertens
✓
6
1
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
W.Osuigwe
3
1
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Andreescu
✓
3
6
6
E.Mertens
6
2
3
View more matches
