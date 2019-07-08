WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
K.Kozlova VS A.Riske
23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 3
LIVE - Kateryna Kozlova - Alison Riske
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kateryna Kozlova and Alison Riske live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kateryna
Kozlova
Kozlova
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age25
WTA ranking72
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
2
4
S.Zhang
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Kozlova
77
4
4
N.Stojanovic
✓
65
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kozlova
✓
6
6
D.Jakupovic
2
2
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
✓
6
6
G.Arn
2
1
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Townsend
✓
3
6
6
K.Kozlova
6
3
2
View more matches
Alison
Riske
Riske
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age29
WTA ranking32
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske
4
3
N.Gibbs
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng
✓
7
6
A.Riske
5
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske
✓
5
6
78
A.Kerber
7
4
66
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko
✓
6
6
A.Riske
4
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske
✓
2
6
6
G.Muguruza
6
1
3
View more matches
