WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
M.Keys VS C.Giorgi
23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 2
Match
LIVE - Madison Keys - Camila Giorgi
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Madison Keys and Camila Giorgi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Madison
Keys
Keys
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking16
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Keys
4
6
1
A
A.Kerber
✓
6
4
2
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
M.Keys
✓
5
6
6
Z.Diyas
7
0
4
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
M.Keys
✓
6
6
D.Kasatkina
3
4
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
E.Svitolina
✓
7
6
M.Keys
5
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kenin
3
5
M.Keys
✓
6
7
View more matches
Camila
Giorgi
Giorgi
Italy
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)54
- Age27
WTA ranking54
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Giorgi
4
3
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stephens
0
3
C.Giorgi
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
X.Han
66
1
C.Giorgi
✓
78
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Sakkari
✓
6
6
C.Giorgi
1
0
WTA New York
Singles
Final
C.Giorgi
7
5
4
M.Linette
✓
5
7
6
View more matches
