WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
M.Bouzková VS K.Muchová
23 September 2019 Starting from 13:00
Court 1
LIVE - Marie Bouzková - Karolína Muchová
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Marie Bouzková and Karolína Muchová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Marie
Bouzková
Bouzková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)58
- Age21
WTA ranking63
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Bouzková
3
1
A.Blinkova
✓
6
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
4
3
A
M.Bouzková
✓
6
4
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
M.Bouzková
✓
6
2
78
F.Xun
3
6
66
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
✓
1
7
6
M.Bouzková
6
5
1
WTA Toronto
Singles
Semifinal
M.Bouzková
6
3
3
S.Williams
✓
1
6
6
View more matches
Karolína
Muchová
Muchová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking45
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
Final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
M.Linette
1
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
Y.Wang
65
4
K.Muchová
✓
77
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
P.Hon
3
3
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
T.Babos
2
3
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
3
6
A.Van Uytvanck
4
6
2
View more matches
