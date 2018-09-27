WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round

M.Bouzková VS K.Muchová

23 September 2019 Starting from 13:00

Court 1
Match
LIVE - Marie Bouzková - Karolína Muchová

WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Marie Bouzková and Karolína Muchová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Marie Bouzková
Marie
Bouzková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    58
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
63
Karolína Muchová
Karolína
Muchová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
45
