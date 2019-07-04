WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round

M.Puig VS A.Kerber

23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Centre Court
User comments

LIVE - Mónica Puig - Angelique Kerber

WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Mónica Puig and Angelique Kerber live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Mónica Puig
Mónica
Puig
Puerto RicoPuerto Rico
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
69
Previous matches
Angelique Kerber
Angelique
Kerber
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    31
WTA ranking
15
Previous matches
