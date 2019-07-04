WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
M.Puig VS A.Kerber
23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Mónica Puig - Angelique Kerber
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Mónica Puig and Angelique Kerber live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Mónica
Puig
Puig
Puerto Rico
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age25
WTA ranking69
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
M.Puig
0
3
Z.Diyas
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Puig
3
3
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang
✓
3
7
6
M.Puig
6
5
3
WTA Washington
Singles
2nd Round
M.Puig
6
65
4
A.Kalinskaya
✓
2
77
6
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
M.Puig
✓
6
6
A.Kiick
4
2
Angelique
Kerber
Kerber
Germany
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age31
WTA ranking15
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
Semifinal
A.Kerber
3
3
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Keys
4
6
1
A
A.Kerber
✓
6
4
2
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
N.Gibbs
2
4
A.Kerber
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske
✓
5
6
78
A.Kerber
7
4
66
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Kerber
5
6
4
K.Mladenovic
✓
7
0
6
