WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
•Live
O.Jabeur
•
4
4
D.Vekic
6
3
23 September 2019Centre Court
LIVE - Ons Jabeur - Donna Vekic
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ons Jabeur and Donna Vekic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ons
Jabeur
Jabeur
Tunisia
- Height (m)1.67
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age25
WTA ranking55
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
4
3
B.Pera
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
O.Jabeur
1
6
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
4
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
O.Jabeur
✓
3
6
6
A.Sasnovich
6
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
68
2
O.Jabeur
✓
710
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
2
2
J.Brady
✓
6
6
View more matches
Donna
Vekic
Vekic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age23
WTA ranking21
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic
65
3
M.Doi
✓
77
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic
✓
7
6
C.Garcia
5
2
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Bencic
✓
77
6
D.Vekic
65
3
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
D.Vekic
✓
65
7
6
J.Görges
77
5
3
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
Y.Putintseva
4
1
D.Vekic
✓
6
6
View more matches
