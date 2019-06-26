WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
Live
O.Jabeur
4
4
D.Vekic
6
3
23 September 2019Centre Court
LIVE - Ons Jabeur - Donna Vekic

WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ons Jabeur and Donna Vekic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ons Jabeur
Ons
Jabeur
TunisiaTunisia
  • Height (m)
    1.67
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
55
Previous matches
View more matches
Donna Vekic
Donna
Vekic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
21
Previous matches
View more matches

