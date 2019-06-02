WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
S.Peng VS G.Muguruza
23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Shuai Peng - Garbiñe Muguruza
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Shuai Peng and Garbiñe Muguruza live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Shuai
Peng
Peng
China
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age33
WTA ranking109
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
N.Stojanovic
✓
77
2
6
S.Peng
64
6
0
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng
✓
7
6
Q.Wang
5
2
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Semifinal
S.Peng
1
6
2
E.Rybakina
✓
6
3
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Zhu
4
65
S.Peng
✓
6
77
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Peng
✓
6
0
6
K.Plíšková
3
6
4
View more matches
Garbiñe
Muguruza
Muguruza
Spain
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age25
WTA ranking26
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
G.Muguruza
6
61
1
S.Hsieh
✓
3
77
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske
✓
2
6
6
G.Muguruza
6
1
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Keys
✓
64
77
6
G.Muguruza
77
65
4
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
B.Haddad Maia
✓
6
6
G.Muguruza
4
4
Roland-Garros women
Singles
4th Round
S.Stephens
✓
6
6
G.Muguruza
4
3
View more matches
