WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round

S.Peng VS G.Muguruza

23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Shuai Peng - Garbiñe Muguruza

WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Shuai Peng and Garbiñe Muguruza live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Shuai Peng
Shuai
Peng
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    61
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
109
Previous matches
Garbiñe Muguruza
Garbiñe
Muguruza
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
26
Previous matches
