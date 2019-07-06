WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round

P.Kvitová VS P.Hercog

23 September 2019 Starting from 13:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Petra Kvitová - Polona Hercog

WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Petra Kvitová and Polona Hercog live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Petra Kvitová
Petra
Kvitová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
7
Previous matches
Polona Hercog
Polona
Hercog
SloveniaSlovenia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
51
Previous matches
