WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
P.Kvitová VS P.Hercog
23 September 2019 Starting from 13:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Petra Kvitová - Polona Hercog
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Petra Kvitová and Polona Hercog live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Petra
Kvitová
Kvitová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age29
WTA ranking7
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
✓
6
6
P.Kvitová
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
4
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
M.Sakkari
✓
6
2
6
P.Kvitová
4
6
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
4th Round
J.Konta
✓
4
6
6
P.Kvitová
6
2
4
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
M.Linette
3
2
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
View more matches
Polona
Hercog
Hercog
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age28
WTA ranking51
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
J.Pegula
0
1
P.Hercog
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
3
6
1
A.Bogdan
✓
6
3
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková
✓
6
7
P.Hercog
3
5
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
✓
6
6
M.Wang
3
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
D.Collins
✓
6
4
6
P.Hercog
3
6
4
View more matches
