WTA Wuhan
Singles | 3rd Round
P.Kvitová VS S.Stephens
25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Optics Valley International Tennis Center
Follow the Tennis match between Petra Kvitová and Sloane Stephens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Petra
Kvitová
Kvitová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age29
WTA ranking7
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kvitová
✓
78
6
P.Hercog
66
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
✓
6
6
P.Kvitová
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
4
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
M.Sakkari
✓
6
2
6
P.Kvitová
4
6
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
4th Round
J.Konta
✓
4
6
6
P.Kvitová
6
2
4
Sloane
Stephens
Stephens
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age26
WTA ranking14
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Wang
2
6
1
S.Stephens
✓
6
3
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang
5
4
S.Stephens
✓
7
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stephens
0
3
C.Giorgi
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Stephens
3
4
A.Kalinskaya
✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
6
S.Stephens
1
2
