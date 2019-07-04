WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
P.Martic VS K.Mladenovic
23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 2
LIVE - Petra Martic - Kristina Mladenovic
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Petra Martic and Kristina Mladenovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Petra
Martic
Martic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age28
WTA ranking23
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Final
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
P.Martic
3
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Semifinal
P.Martic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
0
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Martic
✓
7
5
6
A.Sabalenka
5
7
4
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
P.Martic
✓
3
6
6
F.Ferro
6
1
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
✓
7
6
J.Paolini
5
1
Kristina
Mladenovic
Mladenovic
France
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age26
WTA ranking44
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic
1
2
M.Doi
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Semifinal
P.Martic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
0
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
4
6
E.Svitolina
4
6
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garcia
5
2
K.Mladenovic
✓
7
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
Y.Duan
2
3
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
6
