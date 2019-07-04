WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round

P.Martic VS K.Mladenovic

23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Court 2
LIVE - Petra Martic - Kristina Mladenovic

WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Petra Martic and Kristina Mladenovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Petra Martic
Petra
Martic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.81
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
23
Previous matches
Kristina Mladenovic
Kristina
Mladenovic
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.84
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
44
Previous matches
