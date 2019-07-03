WTA Wuhan
Singles | 3rd Round
P.Martic VS V.Kudermetova
25 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Court 1
LIVE - Petra Martic - Veronika Kudermetova
WTA Wuhan - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Petra Martic and Veronika Kudermetova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Petra
Martic
Martic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age28
WTA ranking23
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
0
6
1
P.Martic
✓
6
3
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
2
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Final
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
P.Martic
3
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Semifinal
P.Martic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
0
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Martic
✓
7
5
6
A.Sabalenka
5
7
4
View more matches
Veronika
Kudermetova
Kudermetova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking46
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
2
6
6
B.Bencic
6
3
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
5
6
6
E.Alexandrova
7
3
2
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Semifinal
M.Doi
✓
6
6
V.Kudermetova
4
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Siegemund
3
6
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
4
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
67
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
79
6
View more matches
