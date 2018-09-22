WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round

R.Peterson VS C.Giorgi

23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Court 2
LIVE - Rebecca Peterson - Camila Giorgi

WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Rebecca Peterson and Camila Giorgi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Rebecca Peterson
Rebecca
Peterson
SwedenSweden
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
52
Previous matches
Camila Giorgi
Camila
Giorgi
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    54
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
54
Previous matches
