WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
R.Peterson VS C.Giorgi
23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 2
LIVE - Rebecca Peterson - Camila Giorgi
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Rebecca Peterson and Camila Giorgi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Rebecca
Peterson
Peterson
Sweden
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age24
WTA ranking52
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Final
E.Rybakina
2
0
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Semifinal
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
N.Stojanovic
3
1
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Peterson
✓
6
63
77
M.Linette
3
77
65
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
✓
77
6
J.Fett
61
4
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
F.Xun
0
3
View more matches
Camila
Giorgi
Giorgi
Italy
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)54
- Age27
WTA ranking54
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Giorgi
4
3
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stephens
0
3
C.Giorgi
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
X.Han
66
1
C.Giorgi
✓
78
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Sakkari
✓
6
6
C.Giorgi
1
0
WTA New York
Singles
Final
C.Giorgi
7
5
4
M.Linette
✓
5
7
6
View more matches
