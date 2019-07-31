WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
R.Peterson
0
6
1
P.Martic
6
3
6
24 September 2019Court 2
Match
LIVE - Rebecca Peterson - Petra Martic

WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Rebecca Peterson and Petra Martic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Rebecca Peterson
Rebecca
Peterson
SwedenSweden
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
52
Previous matches
Petra Martic
Petra
Martic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.81
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
23
Previous matches
