WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
R.Peterson
0
6
1
P.Martic
✓
6
3
6
24 September 2019Court 2
LIVE - Rebecca Peterson - Petra Martic
WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Rebecca Peterson and Petra Martic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Rebecca
Peterson
Peterson
Sweden
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age24
WTA ranking52
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
R.Peterson
✓
6
0
C.Giorgi
2
0
A
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Final
E.Rybakina
2
0
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Semifinal
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
N.Stojanovic
3
1
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Peterson
✓
6
63
77
M.Linette
3
77
65
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
✓
77
6
J.Fett
61
4
Petra
Martic
Martic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age28
WTA ranking23
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
2
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Final
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
P.Martic
3
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Semifinal
P.Martic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
0
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Martic
✓
7
5
6
A.Sabalenka
5
7
4
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
P.Martic
✓
3
6
6
F.Ferro
6
1
2
