WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
S.Stosur VS A.Anisimova
23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 1
LIVE - Samantha Stosur - Amanda Anisimova
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Samantha Stosur and Amanda Anisimova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Samantha
Stosur
Stosur
Australia
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age35
WTA ranking129
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Final
S.Kenin
✓
64
6
6
S.Stosur
77
4
2
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Semifinal
V.Golubic
6
64
1
S.Stosur
✓
2
77
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Stosur
✓
6
77
N.Stojanovic
2
61
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera
4
6
65
S.Stosur
✓
6
1
77
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur
✓
6
6
T.Martincová
2
4
View more matches
Amanda
Anisimova
Anisimova
United States
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age18
WTA ranking29
Previous matches
WTA San Jose
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Anisimova
7
5
4
S.Zheng
✓
5
7
6
WTA San Jose
Singles
2nd Round
A.Anisimova
✓
6
6
M.Brengle
2
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Anisimova
4
5
M.Linette
✓
6
7
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Anisimova
✓
6
6
S.Cirstea
3
3
WTA Santa Ponsa
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Bencic
✓
6
6
A.Anisimova
2
2
View more matches
