WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
S.Halep
✓
6
6
B.Strýcová
3
2
24 September 2019Centre Court
LIVE - Simona Halep - Barbora Strýcová
WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Simona Halep and Barbora Strýcová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Simona
Halep
Halep
Romania
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age27
WTA ranking6
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Halep
6
3
64
T.Townsend
✓
2
6
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Halep
✓
6
3
6
N.Gibbs
3
6
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
M.Keys
✓
6
3
7
S.Halep
1
6
5
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
6
5
4
S.Halep
✓
3
7
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Bouzková
✓
6
0
S.Halep
4
0
A

Barbora
Strýcová
Strýcová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.64
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age33
WTA ranking31
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
B.Strýcová
✓
6
6
X.Wang
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Bolsova
✓
6
0
6
B.Strýcová
3
6
1
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera
✓
3
6
6
B.Strýcová
6
2
1
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
B.Strýcová
4
69
D.Kasatkina
✓
6
711
Wimbledon women
Singles
Semifinal
S.Williams
✓
6
6
B.Strýcová
1
2

