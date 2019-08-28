WTA Wuhan
Singles | 3rd Round

S.Halep VS E.Rybakina

25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Optics Valley International Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Simona Halep - Elena Rybakina

WTA Wuhan - 25 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Simona Halep
Simona
Halep
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
6
Previous matches
View more matches
Elena Rybakina
Elena
Rybakina
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
49
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Jiangxi Open: Peterson eases past Rybakina to win maiden WTA title in Nanchang

WTA Nanchang
15/09/2019

Tennis news - Ash Barty reclaims number one spot, Bianca Andreescu up to fifth

09/09/2019

Tennis news - Simona Halep suffers shock US Open second-round loss to Taylor Townsend

US Open
30/08/2019

US Open 2019 news - Nick Kyrgios keeps mostly calm and carries on

US Open
28/08/2019