WTA Wuhan
Singles | 3rd Round
S.Halep VS E.Rybakina
25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Optics Valley International Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Simona Halep - Elena Rybakina
WTA Wuhan - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Simona
Halep
Halep
Romania
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age27
WTA ranking6
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
S.Halep
✓
6
6
B.Strýcová
3
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Halep
6
3
64
T.Townsend
✓
2
6
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Halep
✓
6
3
6
N.Gibbs
3
6
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
M.Keys
✓
6
3
7
S.Halep
1
6
5
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
6
5
4
S.Halep
✓
3
7
6
View more matches
Elena
Rybakina
Rybakina
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking49
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
E.Rybakina
✓
6
63
6
O.Jabeur
1
77
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina
✓
7
2
6
L.Zhu
5
6
0
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
3
E.Rybakina
1
1
A
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Final
E.Rybakina
2
0
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Semifinal
S.Peng
1
6
2
E.Rybakina
✓
6
3
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more