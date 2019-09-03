WTA Wuhan
Singles | 3rd Round
S.Kuznetsova VS E.Svitolina
25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Optics Valley International Tennis Center
LIVE - Svetlana Kuznetsova - Elina Svitolina
WTA Wuhan - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Svetlana Kuznetsova and Elina Svitolina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Svetlana
Kuznetsova
Kuznetsova
Russia
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age34
WTA ranking65
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
2
65
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
1
Y.Putintseva
1
0
A
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn
✓
7
6
S.Kuznetsova
5
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Final
S.Kuznetsova
5
65
M.Keys
✓
7
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
2
4
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
6
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking3
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
G.Muguruza
5
2
E.Svitolina
✓
7
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
4
3
A
M.Bouzková
✓
6
4
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
E.Svitolina
✓
6
6
D.Jakupovic
3
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
4
6
E.Svitolina
4
6
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Putintseva
6
1
65
E.Svitolina
✓
3
6
77
