WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
S.Kuznetsova VS Y.Putintseva
23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 1
LIVE - Svetlana Kuznetsova - Yulia Putintseva
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Svetlana Kuznetsova and Yulia Putintseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Svetlana
Kuznetsova
Kuznetsova
Russia
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age34
WTA ranking65
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn
✓
7
6
S.Kuznetsova
5
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Final
S.Kuznetsova
5
65
M.Keys
✓
7
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
2
4
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Plíšková
6
62
3
S.Kuznetsova
✓
3
77
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
6
S.Stephens
1
2
View more matches
Yulia
Putintseva
Putintseva
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age24
WTA ranking36
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
4
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
V.Flink
1
1
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
77
K.Kawa
4
64
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Putintseva
6
1
65
E.Svitolina
✓
3
6
77
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
T.Zidanšek
1
7
1
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
5
6
View more matches
