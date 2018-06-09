WTA Wuhan
Singles | 3rd Round
S.Kuznetsova VS ...
25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Optics Valley International Tennis Center
LIVE - Svetlana Kuznetsova - ...
WTA Wuhan - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Svetlana Kuznetsova and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Svetlana
Kuznetsova
Kuznetsova
Russia
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age34
WTA ranking65
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
2
65
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
1
Y.Putintseva
1
0
A
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn
✓
7
6
S.Kuznetsova
5
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Final
S.Kuznetsova
5
65
M.Keys
✓
7
77
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
2
4
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
6
View more matches
