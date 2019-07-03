WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
V.Kudermetova VS B.Bencic
24 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 1
LIVE - Veronika Kudermetova - Belinda Bencic
WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Veronika Kudermetova and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Veronika
Kudermetova
Kudermetova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking46
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
5
6
6
E.Alexandrova
7
3
2
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Semifinal
M.Doi
✓
6
6
V.Kudermetova
4
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Siegemund
3
6
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
4
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
67
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
79
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
V.Lepchenko
4
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
6
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking10
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
63
5
B.Andreescu
✓
77
7
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Bencic
✓
77
6
D.Vekic
65
3
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
N.Osaka
5
4
B.Bencic
✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
A.Kontaveit
A
B.Bencic
✓
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet
4
6
2
B.Bencic
✓
6
1
6
