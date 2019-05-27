WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
V.Kudermetova VS E.Alexandrova
23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 3
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Veronika Kudermetova - Ekaterina Alexandrova
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Veronika Kudermetova and Ekaterina Alexandrova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Veronika
Kudermetova
Kudermetova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking46
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Semifinal
M.Doi
✓
6
6
V.Kudermetova
4
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Siegemund
3
6
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
4
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
67
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
79
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
V.Lepchenko
4
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
F.Di Lorenzo
✓
77
6
V.Kudermetova
64
2
View more matches
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
Alexandrova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking39
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
M.Linette
✓
77
79
E.Alexandrova
65
67
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Ahn
77
4
4
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková
6
3
4
E.Alexandrova
✓
3
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
G.Minnen
4
3
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
65
6
3
S.Zhang
✓
77
4
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more