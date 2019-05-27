WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round

V.Kudermetova VS E.Alexandrova

23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Court 3
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Veronika Kudermetova - Ekaterina Alexandrova

WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Veronika Kudermetova and Ekaterina Alexandrova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Veronika Kudermetova
Veronika
Kudermetova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
46
Previous matches
View more matches
Ekaterina Alexandrova
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
39
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka to meet for first time since US Open final

WTA Toronto
09/08/2019

Wozniacki gains revenge over Kudermetova

Wimbledon women
03/07/2019
play
Video

French Open 2019 - Highlights: Wozniacki crashes out from commanding position

Roland-Garros
27/05/2019

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki falls despite first-set bagel

Roland-Garros
27/05/2019