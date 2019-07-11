WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
V.Azarenka VS D.Vekic
23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Centre Court
Match
LIVE - Victoria Azarenka - Donna Vekic
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Victoria Azarenka and Donna Vekic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Victoria
Azarenka
Azarenka
Belarus
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age30
WTA ranking43
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
3
6
6
V.Azarenka
6
3
4
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic
✓
6
7
V.Azarenka
2
5
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
V.Azarenka
✓
6
1
B.Bencic
4
0
A
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
V.Azarenka
5
5
D.Yastremska
✓
7
7
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
V.Azarenka
✓
6
6
C.Giorgi
2
2
View more matches
Donna
Vekic
Vekic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age23
WTA ranking21
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic
65
3
M.Doi
✓
77
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic
✓
7
6
C.Garcia
5
2
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Bencic
✓
77
6
D.Vekic
65
3
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
D.Vekic
✓
65
7
6
J.Görges
77
5
3
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
Y.Putintseva
4
1
D.Vekic
✓
6
6
View more matches
