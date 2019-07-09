WTA Wuhan
Singles | 3rd Round

Q.Wang VS A.Riske

25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Optics Valley International Tennis Center
LIVE - Qiang Wang - Alison Riske

WTA Wuhan - 25 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Qiang Wang and Alison Riske live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Qiang Wang
Qiang
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
12
Alison Riske
Alison
Riske
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
32
