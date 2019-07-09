WTA Wuhan
Singles | 3rd Round
Q.Wang VS A.Riske
25 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Optics Valley International Tennis Center
LIVE - Qiang Wang - Alison Riske
WTA Wuhan - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Qiang Wang and Alison Riske live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Qiang
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age27
WTA ranking12
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
Q.Wang
✓
6
6
M.Bouzková
3
3
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng
✓
7
6
Q.Wang
5
2
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Williams
✓
6
6
Q.Wang
1
0
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
Q.Wang
✓
6
6
A.Barty
2
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
F.Ferro
61
3
Q.Wang
✓
77
6
Alison
Riske
Riske
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age29
WTA ranking32
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Riske
✓
2
77
6
M.Puig
6
65
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
6
3
3
A.Riske
✓
4
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske
4
3
N.Gibbs
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng
✓
7
6
A.Riske
5
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske
✓
5
6
78
A.Kerber
7
4
66
