WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
Q.Wang VS M.Bouzková
24 September 2019 Starting from 13:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Qiang Wang - Marie Bouzková
WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Qiang Wang and Marie Bouzková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Qiang
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age27
WTA ranking12
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng
✓
7
6
Q.Wang
5
2
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Williams
✓
6
6
Q.Wang
1
0
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
Q.Wang
✓
6
6
A.Barty
2
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
F.Ferro
61
3
Q.Wang
✓
77
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
5
4
Q.Wang
✓
7
6
View more matches
Marie
Bouzková
Bouzková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)58
- Age21
WTA ranking63
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
M.Bouzková
✓
6
6
T.Zidanšek
1
3
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Bouzková
3
1
A.Blinkova
✓
6
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
4
3
A
M.Bouzková
✓
6
4
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
M.Bouzková
✓
6
2
78
F.Xun
3
6
66
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
✓
1
7
6
M.Bouzková
6
5
1
View more matches
