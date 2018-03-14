WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round

Q.Wang VS M.Bouzková

24 September 2019 Starting from 13:00

Centre Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Qiang Wang - Marie Bouzková

WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Qiang Wang and Marie Bouzková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Qiang Wang
Qiang
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
12
Previous matches
View more matches
Marie Bouzková
Marie
Bouzková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    58
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
63
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Serena Williams demolishes Wang Qiang to reach semis with 100th US Open win

US Open
04/09/2019

US Open - Ashleigh Barty knocked out by wily Wang Qiang

US Open
01/09/2019

Tennis news - Daria Kasatkina outlasts Wang Qiang in Zhuhai opener

WTA Elite Trophy
30/10/2018

Caroline Wozniacki loses in Indian Wells, Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber and Venus Williams advance

WTA Indian Wells
14/03/2018