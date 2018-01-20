WTA Wuhan
Singles | 1st Round
Y.Wang VS L.Davis
23 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Yafan Wang - Lauren Davis
WTA Wuhan - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yafan Wang and Lauren Davis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yafan
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking58
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
Y.Wang
65
4
K.Muchová
✓
77
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Badosa
1
3
Y.Wang
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
0
Y.Wang
✓
4
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
D.Lao
4
62
Y.Wang
✓
6
77
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
N.Stojanovic
✓
6
6
Y.Wang
2
4
View more matches
Lauren
Davis
Davis
United States
- Height (m)1.57
- Weight (Kg)55
- Age25
WTA ranking64
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
L.Davis
2
62
A.Barty
✓
6
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
L.Davis
✓
7
6
J.Larsson
5
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
V.Williams
✓
7
6
L.Davis
5
2
WTA Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Pegula
✓
6
77
L.Davis
2
62
WTA Washington
Singles
2nd Round
L.Davis
✓
5
6
6
S.Kenin
7
3
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
29/05/2019
French Open 2019: Johanna Konta battles past Lauren Davis to claim second win at Roland Garros
Roland-Garros women