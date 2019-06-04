WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
Y.Wang
2
6
1
S.Stephens
6
3
6
24 September 2019Centre Court
LIVE - Yafan Wang - Sloane Stephens

WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Yafan Wang and Sloane Stephens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Yafan Wang
Yafan
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
58
Previous matches
Sloane Stephens
Sloane
Stephens
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
14
Previous matches
