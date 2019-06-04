WTA Wuhan
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
Y.Wang
2
6
1
S.Stephens
✓
6
3
6
24 September 2019Centre Court
LIVE - Yafan Wang - Sloane Stephens
WTA Wuhan - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yafan Wang and Sloane Stephens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yafan
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking58
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang
✓
4
6
4
L.Davis
6
4
0
A
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
Y.Wang
65
4
K.Muchová
✓
77
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Badosa
1
3
Y.Wang
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
0
Y.Wang
✓
4
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
D.Lao
4
62
Y.Wang
✓
6
77
Sloane
Stephens
Stephens
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age26
WTA ranking14
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang
5
4
S.Stephens
✓
7
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stephens
0
3
C.Giorgi
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Stephens
3
4
A.Kalinskaya
✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
6
S.Stephens
1
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Putintseva
6
4
3
S.Stephens
✓
2
6
6
