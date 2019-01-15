WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
6
3
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove•
2
0
10 September 2019Court 1
LIVE - Ajla Tomljanovic - Lesley Pattinama-Kerkhove
WTA Zhengzhou - 10 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Lesley Pattinama-Kerkhove live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ajla
Tomljanovic
Tomljanovic
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age26
WTA ranking47
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kontaveit✓
4
7
6
A.Tomljanovic
6
5
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic✓
1
7
6
M.Bouzková
6
5
1
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
I.Swiatek✓
4
A.Tomljanovic
1
A
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
3
6
4
K.Ahn✓
6
4
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
V.Azarenka✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
2
0
View more matches
Lesley
Pattinama-Kerkhove
Pattinama-Kerkhove
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)55
- Age27
WTA ranking159
Previous matches
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove
65
4
I.Jorovic✓
77
6
WTA Hong Kong
Singles
2nd Round
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove
1
77
1
S.Zhang✓
6
64
6
WTA Hong Kong
Singles
1st Round
B.Schoofs
4
0
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove✓
6
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove
61
64
Y.Wickmayer✓
77
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove
1
3
S.Cirstea✓
6
6
View more matches
