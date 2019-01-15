LIVE - Ajla Tomljanovic - Lesley Pattinama-Kerkhove

WTA Zhengzhou - 10 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Lesley Pattinama-Kerkhove live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.