WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | Quarter-final
A.Tomljanovic VS S.Zheng
13 September 2019 Starting from 06:00
Central Plains Tennis Centre
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Ajla Tomljanovic - Saisai Zheng
WTA Zhengzhou - 13 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Saisai Zheng live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ajla
Tomljanovic
Tomljanovic
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age26
WTA ranking47
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
4
61
A.Tomljanovic✓
6
77
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic✓
6
6
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove
2
0
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kontaveit✓
4
7
6
A.Tomljanovic
6
5
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic✓
1
7
6
M.Bouzková
6
5
1
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
I.Swiatek✓
4
A.Tomljanovic
1
A
View more matches
Saisai
Zheng
Zheng
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age25
WTA ranking38
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
B.Schoofs
64
1
S.Zheng✓
77
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
1
0
V.Williams✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sabalenka✓
6
6
S.Zheng
4
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
3
1
S.Zheng✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
3
4
T.Maria✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more