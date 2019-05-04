WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | Quarter-final

A.Tomljanovic VS S.Zheng

13 September 2019 Starting from 06:00

Central Plains Tennis Centre
Match
LIVE - Ajla Tomljanovic - Saisai Zheng

WTA Zhengzhou - 13 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Saisai Zheng live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ajla Tomljanovic
Ajla
Tomljanovic
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
47
Previous matches
Saisai Zheng
Saisai
Zheng
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
38
Previous matches
