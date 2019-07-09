WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 1st Round
A.Riske VS A.Kerber
10 September 2019 Starting from 13:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Alison Riske - Angelique Kerber
WTA Zhengzhou - 10 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alison Riske and Angelique Kerber live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alison
Riske
Riske
United States
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age29
WTA ranking36
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko✓
6
6
A.Riske
4
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Riske✓
2
6
6
G.Muguruza
6
1
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Sharapova✓
6
77
A.Riske
3
64
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
64
6
A.Riske
4
77
2
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
M.Sakkari
6
2
67
A.Riske✓
4
6
79
Angelique
Kerber
Kerber
Germany
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age31
WTA ranking14
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Kerber
5
6
4
K.Mladenovic✓
7
0
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Kontaveit✓
79
6
A.Kerber
67
2
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
A.Kerber
6
2
4
D.Kasatkina✓
0
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
L.Davis✓
2
6
6
A.Kerber
6
2
1
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
T.Maria
4
3
A.Kerber✓
6
6
