WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 1st Round

A.Riske VS A.Kerber

10 September 2019 Starting from 13:00

Centre Court
Match
User comments

LIVE - Alison Riske - Angelique Kerber

WTA Zhengzhou - 10 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alison Riske and Angelique Kerber live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alison Riske
Alison
Riske
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
36
Previous matches
Angelique Kerber
Angelique
Kerber
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    31
WTA ranking
14
Previous matches
