WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 1st Round
Result
A.Cornet
77
6
J.Lu
61
1
10 September 2019Court 1
LIVE - Alizé Cornet - Jiajing Lu

WTA Zhengzhou - 10 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alizé Cornet and Jiajing Lu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alizé Cornet
Alizé
Cornet
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
64
Jiajing Lu
Jiajing
Lu
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
188
