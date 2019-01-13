WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 1st Round
Result
A.Cornet✓
77
6
J.Lu
61
1
10 September 2019Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Alizé Cornet - Jiajing Lu
WTA Zhengzhou - 10 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alizé Cornet and Jiajing Lu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alizé
Cornet
Cornet
France
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age29
WTA ranking64
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet
4
6
2
B.Bencic✓
6
1
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Cornet✓
6
6
J.Pegula
2
3
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Giorgi✓
6
6
A.Cornet
2
1
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet✓
77
4
L.Zhu
65
0
A
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
4
2
A.Cornet✓
6
6
View more matches
Jiajing
Lu
Lu
China
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age29
WTA ranking188
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova✓
6
77
J.Lu
0
64
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
K.Thandi✓
6
3
7
J.Lu
3
6
5
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
F.Schiavone✓
4
6
6
J.Lu
6
1
2
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
J.Lu✓
5
6
7
D.Hantuchová
7
4
5
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
15/01/2019
Australian Open order of play Day 3 - Federer meets Brit Evans, Nadal faces local favourite Ebden
Australian Open
14/01/2019
Australian Open order of play Day 2 - Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic begin campaigns
Australian Open