WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Cornet VS S.Kenin

11 September 2019 Starting from 08:00

Centre Court
Match
User comments

LIVE - Alizé Cornet - Sofia Kenin

WTA Zhengzhou - 11 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alizé Cornet and Sofia Kenin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alizé Cornet
Alizé
Cornet
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
64
Previous matches
Sofia Kenin
Sofia
Kenin
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
20
Previous matches
