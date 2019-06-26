WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Cornet VS S.Kenin
11 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Centre Court
Match
LIVE - Alizé Cornet - Sofia Kenin
WTA Zhengzhou - 11 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alizé Cornet and Sofia Kenin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alizé
Cornet
Cornet
France
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age29
WTA ranking64
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Cornet✓
77
6
J.Lu
61
1
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet
4
6
2
B.Bencic✓
6
1
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Cornet✓
6
6
J.Pegula
2
3
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Giorgi✓
6
6
A.Cornet
2
1
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet✓
77
4
L.Zhu
65
0
A
Sofia
Kenin
Kenin
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking20
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
C.Paquet
2
5
S.Kenin✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kenin
3
5
M.Keys✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Kenin✓
77
6
L.Siegemund
64
0
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin✓
77
6
C.Vandeweghe
64
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
M.Keys✓
7
6
S.Kenin
5
4
