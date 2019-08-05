WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 1st Round
Live
B.Schoofs
64
0
S.Zheng
77
0
10 September 2019Centre Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Bibiane Schoofs - Saisai Zheng

WTA Zhengzhou - 10 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Bibiane Schoofs and Saisai Zheng live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Bibiane Schoofs
Bibiane
Schoofs
NetherlandsNetherlands
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    31
WTA ranking
158
Previous matches
View more matches
Saisai Zheng
Saisai
Zheng
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
38
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Zheng Saisai wins first WTA title at Silicon Valley Classic

WTA San Jose
05/08/2019