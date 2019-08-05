WTA Zhengzhou
Singles | 1st Round
•Live
B.Schoofs
64
0
S.Zheng•
77
0
10 September 2019Centre Court
LIVE - Bibiane Schoofs - Saisai Zheng
WTA Zhengzhou - 10 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Bibiane Schoofs and Saisai Zheng live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Bibiane
Schoofs
Schoofs
Netherlands
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age31
WTA ranking158
Previous matches
WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
1st Round
A.Rus✓
7
6
B.Schoofs
5
4
WTA Bogota
Singles
2nd Round
B.Schoofs
2
1
S.Errani✓
6
6
WTA Bogota
Singles
1st Round
E.Arango
2
4
B.Schoofs✓
6
6
WTA Auckland
Singles
2nd Round
B.Schoofs
77
4
4
E.Bouchard✓
65
6
6
WTA Auckland
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
4
A
B.Schoofs✓
3
View more matches
Saisai
Zheng
Zheng
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age25
WTA ranking38
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
1
0
V.Williams✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sabalenka✓
6
6
S.Zheng
4
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
3
1
S.Zheng✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
3
4
T.Maria✓
6
6
WTA San Jose
Singles
Final
S.Zheng✓
6
77
A.Sabalenka
3
63
View more matches
